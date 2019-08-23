Badgers men's basketball releases B1G schedule

The 2019-20 Big Ten conference play for Badgers men's basketball tips-off against the Hoosiers at the Kohl Center.

The team released their Big Ten Conference schedule on Friday.

Big Ten schedule is set 📅✔️



We tip off B1G play Dec. 7 at the Kohl Center against Indiana



Which games are you looking forward to this season?#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/2BslPec1Ph — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 23, 2019

Wisconsin will play against Indiana on Dec. 7 and close their season against the Hoosiers as well.

Times and television information will be released at a later date.