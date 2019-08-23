Badgers men's basketball releases B1G schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The 2019-20 Big Ten conference play for Badgers men's basketball tips-off against the Hoosiers at the Kohl Center.

The team released their Big Ten Conference schedule on Friday.

Wisconsin will play against Indiana on Dec. 7 and close their season against the Hoosiers as well.

Times and television information will be released at a later date.

 