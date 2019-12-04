Badgers' RB Taylor wins Big Ten Running Back of the Year

After helping take Wisconsin to the Big Ten championship this year, the Badger’s star running back Jonathan Taylor is starting to bring home the hardware.

On Wednesday, the reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year picked up his second Ameche-Dayne Award, after rushing for over 1,700 yards and tallying up 20 touchdowns so far this season.

Taylor is the third person in the history of the award to win in back-to-back seasons after fellow Badger and the first person to bring home the trophy Montee Ball, in 2011-12, and the last person to win it, Penn State’s Saquon Barkley in 2016-17. And, with Taylor’s win, Wisconsin running backs have now brought home more of the awards (5), which is named for two legendary Badger backs, than the rest of the Big Ten combined.

Taylor wasn’t the only Badger honored by the Big Ten either. Center Tyler Biadasz was named first team All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media as well.

Logan Bruss, Quintez Cephus, Jake Ferguson, and Cole Van Lanen all earned honorable mentions from the coaches, while Van Lanen was picked the media’s second team All-Big Ten list and Bruss, Cephus, Jack Coan, and Ferguson got honorable mentions.

