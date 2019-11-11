Badgers Reuvers wins Big Ten Player of the Week honors

Badgers' forward Nate Reuvers' impressive start to the new season earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors, the University of Wisconsin announced Monday.

In the first two games of the year, Reuvers has averaged 18 points, ten rebounds, and NCAA-best 6.5 blocks per game.

Reuvers put on a show in the first home game of the year with his second career double-double and was just one block shy of a triple-double, UW Athletics Dept. pointed out. Scoring 14 points against Eastern Illinois, the junior tallied a career best 14 rebounds and tied the team record with nine blocked shots.

According to the school, he's only the third player since 2012 to put up those kinds of numbers - and NO Big Ten player has done so in at least two decades.

That game wasn't the only time this week that Reuvers set personal bests. His 22 points in the season-opening loss against Saint Marys was tops for his career too. He was no slouch on the other end either, nabbing six boards and blocking four shots.

Reuvers is the first Badger to bring home Player of the Week honors since Ethan Happ won in December of last year.

While the Badgers split those first two games of the season, they get a chance to add a couple more W's this week with a pair of home games, against McNeese State on Wednesday and versus rival Marquette on Sunday.