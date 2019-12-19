Badgers Volleyball beat Baylor, advances to National Championship Game

The Badgers Beat Baylor 3-1 to advance to the National Championship Game.

Wisconsin lost the first set 26-24. It was the first time the Badgers had lost a set in the NCAA tournament.

UW came roaring back in set 2 winning 25-21.

Set 3 was more of the same for Wisconsin and won it 25-17.

Wisconsin then won Set 4 25-19 and advances to the National Championship game on Saturday night.

Dana Rettke had 17 kills, Molly Haggerty added 14 and Wisconsin beat Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 to advance to the NCAA women's volleyball championship match.

Seeking their first title, the Badgers will face the winner of the second semifinal between Stanford and Minnesota. Rettke also had eight blocks, and Tiffany Clark added 18 digs for Wisconsin.

The Badgers are 3-0 in national semifinals, also winning in 2000 and 2013 before falling in the finals both times. Yossiana Pressley led Baylor (29-2) with 25 kills and 16 digs.

