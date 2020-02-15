Davison's 30 points lift Badgers past Nebraska

The Wisconsin Badgers Men's Basketball team took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road Saturday afternoon and left Lincoln with their first road win since January 11th, with an 81-64 victory.

Brevin Pritzl got his second start in the last four games for the Badgers. He helped contribute to the team's three-point shooting to being the game when the squad went 3-9 behind the arc.

Both schools were tied at 15 with 10:45 to play in the first half.

Micah Potter stepped up in the clutch for Wisconsin in the first half with Nate Reuvers saddled with two fouls. Potter had 11 points and three rebounds, keeping the Badgers within a point late in the first half.

At halftime, Wisconsin lead 39-38. Brad Davison broke out of his shooting slump and lead all scorers with 15 points at the break.

Excellent ball movement for Wisconsin was the key for its 8-2 run to increase its lead to 51-45. Ford and Trice splashed three-pointers and Reuvers flexed his muscles after getting a long rest on the bench.

Brad Davison was the leader for Wisconsin's offense as the junior guard tied Bronson Koenig's single-game program record of eight made threes on his way to a 30 point afternoon.

Davison shot 11-17 overall while D'Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter totaled 15 points each.

Nate Reuvers finished with 13 points and three rebounds while playing just 16 minutes due to foul trouble.

Wisconsin now stares down their final six games of the regular season with four of them coming at home in Madison.

The Badgers host Purdue next for a 6 PM tip on February 18th.

