Badgers blow past Nebraska on recorded setting night

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) shoots against Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- In their 82-68 win over Nebraska, there was no shortage of shooters for the Badgers as a program record 18 made threes by Wisconsin guided them to victory.

Wisconsin was led in scoring by Brad Davison's 14 points as the junior shot (4-9) from downtown and also finished with 6 rebounds.

D'Mitrik Trice scored just 11 points but had 10 rebounds and seven assists to go along with three steals for Wisconsin.

Brevin Pritzl totaled 12 points shooting (4-8) from three as Nate Reuvers was the fourth Badger to finish in double-digit scoring with 11 points himself and four blocks.

Eight different Badgers finished with a made three as Wisconsin finished (18-34) overall from deep.

Wisconsin captures momentum thanks to their second-highest scoring output in Big Ten play before heading back on the road to face Iowa and Purdue.

 