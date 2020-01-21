Badgers blow past Nebraska on recorded setting night

In their 82-68 win over Nebraska, there was no shortage of shooters for the Badgers as a program record 18 made threes by Wisconsin guided them to victory.

Wisconsin was led in scoring by Brad Davison's 14 points as the junior shot (4-9) from downtown and also finished with 6 rebounds.

D'Mitrik Trice scored just 11 points but had 10 rebounds and seven assists to go along with three steals for Wisconsin.

Brevin Pritzl totaled 12 points shooting (4-8) from three as Nate Reuvers was the fourth Badger to finish in double-digit scoring with 11 points himself and four blocks.

Eight different Badgers finished with a made three as Wisconsin finished (18-34) overall from deep.

Wisconsin captures momentum thanks to their second-highest scoring output in Big Ten play before heading back on the road to face Iowa and Purdue.