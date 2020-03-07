Badgers bring home Big Ten title in thriller at Indiana

For Wisconsin the goal was simple, earn a win in Bloomington and lock up a share of the Big Ten regular season title. For Indiana, close out Assembly Hall with a signature win over one of the nation’s hottest teams to keep their national tournament hopes alive.

The Badgers accomplished their mission, winning 60-56 for their first Big Ten title since 2015.

What a comeback in Indiana as the Wisconsin Badgers clinch at least a share of the Big Ten Title. pic.twitter.com/aF9xkHSMIN — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2020

In a game where the two teams combined for 39 points in the first 11 minutes of play, Badger fans were set for another shootout. Then the defenses stepped up as just 14 points were scored over the final nine minutes of the half.

Wisconsin shot 38% from the floor in the first half, but 6-13 from deep to trail just 28-25 at the break.

Indiana was led by Devonte Green’s 16 points on 6-10 shooting through the first 20 minutes of play. Green was then held to 0-7 shooting in the second half and zero points.

Wisconsin was lead in scoring by Nate Reuvers' 17 points and seven rebounds.

Micah Potter had 14 points and 11 rebounds with countless big plays made down the stretch in the second half including a three-point play to tie the game at 51.

When the Badgers needed a big play the most, Micah Potter and Brad Davison stepped up. pic.twitter.com/eF5JP2GGoL — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2020

Then Brad Davison gave Wisconsin their first lead of the game since the 13:55 mark in the first half, which the Badgers never gave up with a three for a 54-51 lead.

D'Mitrik Trice finished with just four points in the contest, but his second bucket of the game gave the Badgers a five-point lead and earned him 1,000 career points.

How about this bucket for D'Mitrik Trice's 1000th career point. Gives the Badgers a 56-51 lead with a Big Ten regular season title on the line. pic.twitter.com/IcDlSpZJqu — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 7, 2020

Now the Badgers gaze turns to the other top-three teams in the Big Ten to determine their conference tournament seeding. Maryland, Michigan State and Illinois all have a shot at a share for the trophy too who all finish their season on Sunday.