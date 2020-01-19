Badgers fall at home to Iowa

In a late-game heart breaker, the Badgers fell to the No. 22 ranked Hawkeyes. The final score was 85-78.

Taking the lead early, the Badgers were up 50- 35 at the half and Niya Beverley, Abby Laszewski and Imani Lewis had all scored in the double-digits. The lead was the team's highest half time score of the season.

The team saw much success throughout the entire game. Head coach Jonathan Tsipis is happy to see the team coming together. "I'm really proud of our team and I think you can see how many things we can do well- working together, sharing the ball defensively, guarding the three-point line."

A block from Laszewski in the first quarter has officially entered her into the career top-10 for blocks. She is tied for 10th with 104 career blocks. Laszewski also secured a double-double early in the fourth quarter with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Leading the team in scoring was Lewis with 18 points, followed by Beverley with 16. Beverley also led the team in assists with seven. Sydney Hilliard dished out six assists.

Beverley felt the defense was what was most effective for team in the first half, "The last few days in practice we've just worked on spacing, and I think we did a really good job of that in the first half," she said. "Our team will grow and carry that on into the second half of games from now on."

Laszewski agreed, adding, "We've put in a lot of work the last few weeks. We haven't gotten the results we wanted the last two games, so it was nice in the first half to be able to shoot a nice percentage and see the shots go in to build our confidence."

Suzanne Gilreath went 3-4 from behind the arc and has now moved into fourth place for career 3 FG attempts with 576.

Iowa was led in scoring by Makenzie Meyer, who had 22 points, followed by Kathleen Doyle with 21 and Monika Czinano with 20. Amanda Ollinger had nine rebounds, and Doyle had eight.

Wisconsin is back on the road for its next game. The team will be facing Minnesota in a Border Battle on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7p.m.