Badgers fans celebrate Wisconsin-style in LA pub ahead of Rose Bowl

Wisconsin fans brought their Midwest-style of celebrating to California ahead of Wednesday’s Badgers-Ducks Rose Ball game.

In Hermosa Beach, CA lies the Underground Pub and Grill, where a lot of UW Badger fans and alumni have gathered for New Year's Eve.

This Pub and Grill is a big-time gathering spot for Badger fans throughout the year, because it is owned by a famous alumni of the UW - Kelly Kahl.

Kahl graduated from the UW in the late 1980s, and is now a television executive in California. He says he couldn't be more excited the host Badger fans, but the story of how the bar came about is pretty interesting too:

"When I was in school, which would be the late 80s, I managed a bar in Madison, and it's something I always enjoyed,” Kahl says. “This is fun, this is the escape. This is a place to go just to meet people and a place to go to call you own where you can have fun with others. Anybody who comes in wearing red is very welcome, and we're happy to see them all."

Kahl says it's great to have the fans out in California, and welcomes anybody coming out to Hermosa Beach to stop by and wear Badger red.

