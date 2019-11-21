Badgers forward Micah Potter's eligibility waiver denied again

It's final. Micah Potter will not play for the Wisconsin Badgers until after finals.

The junior transfer tweeted Thursday that his eligibility waiver was denied again, meaning he must sit until the semester ends. The 6-foot-9 Potter, who has not competed in regular-season games since the 2017-18 season, will not be eligible to play until December 21 against Milwaukee.

"For the next month, my goal continues to be what it has been, of doing everything possible to prepare my teammates for upcoming games and supporting them from the sidelines," he wrote in the post.

Potter had transferred from Ohio State two days before the season opener last November. He had dealt with ankle injuries his first two years. The Ohio native appeared in 59 games with 16 starts for the Buckeyes, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46%.

In October, the NCAA denied his request to play during the fall semester.

"I have no regrets and I'm proud to be a Badger and can't wait to compete in exactly one month," he continued. "On, Wisconsin!"