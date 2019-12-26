Badgers head back to winless road

Badger men's basketball is staring down their final two non conference games before Big Ten play, and starting that stretch with Tennessee in Knoxville is tough enough as is, but it also comes where Wisconsin struggles the most.

No, not rocky top as it will be the Badgers first time ever playing there, but the road.

Wisconsin is currently 6-5 overall with all five losses coming away from Madtown. One good trend the Badgers have on their side, they're 1-0 all-time vs the Volunteers.

If they want to come back with their first road victory of the season, the guys know have to play with the same juice as if they were in the Kohl Center.

"Honestly we got to bring that same energy at home games, on the road. This is a great test for us, a great opportunity a top 25 team in the country and also with a lot of older guys that are really talented and athletic guys" shared junior guard D'Mitrik Trice with the media on Thursday.

"The majority of them, it's been taking care of the ball. We've done a pretty good job of defending in those losses but you just learn from a lot of mistakes you've had. We're trying to patch those up." Added forward Nate Reuvers.

The Badgers tip-off vs Tennessee at 12:30 PM CT on Saturday.