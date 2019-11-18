#14 Badgers kickoff time set against #8 Minnesota

Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) carries the ball behind tight end Jake Ferguson, left, as tight end Cormac Sampson (85) blocks Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Mon 12:48 PM, Nov 18, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Big Ten West title could be on the line a week from Saturday when 14th-ranked Wisconsin takes on 11th-ranked Minnesota kick-off - and now we know what time that will be.

Game time is now slated for 2:30 p.m. and a lot more is on the line than Paul Bunyan's Axe.

With a 6-2 conference record, the Badgers currently sit a game behind Minnesota in the Big Ten West standings and are favored going into the weekend, against Purdue and Northwestern, respectively.

If both teams hold serve and Wisconsin remains a game back, a win against the Golden Gophers would give them the tie-breaker advantage and send the Badgers to the Big Ten Championship game.


 