14 Badgers kickoff time set against #8 Minnesota

The Big Ten West title could be on the line a week from Saturday when 14th-ranked Wisconsin takes on 11th-ranked Minnesota kick-off - and now we know what time that will be.

Game time is now slated for 2:30 p.m. and a lot more is on the line than Paul Bunyan's Axe.

With a 6-2 conference record, the Badgers currently sit a game behind Minnesota in the Big Ten West standings and are favored going into the weekend, against Purdue and Northwestern, respectively.

If both teams hold serve and Wisconsin remains a game back, a win against the Golden Gophers would give them the tie-breaker advantage and send the Badgers to the Big Ten Championship game.