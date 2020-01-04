Badgers land 4-star running back Jalen Berger

Although Jalen Berger couldn't compete in the All-American Bowl due to an injury, Saturday was still an iconic day for the four-star running back out of New Jersey.

Berger stepped to the podium in San Antonio, with his family along his side and announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers.

BREAKING



4-star running back, Jalen Berger (@JalenBerger) out of Don Bosco Prep announces his commitment to Wisconsin.



Berger is the nation's No. 11 ranked RB and No. 2 player out of New Jersey. He now gives the #Badgers 2020 class five 4-star players. pic.twitter.com/s9NTbCd0Kc — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) January 4, 2020

With Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU hats also laying in front of him, Berger did not waste any time, "For the next three to four years, I'll be attending the University of Wisconsin."

When asked why Wisconsin, Berger pointed to the leadership in Madison, "I just built a great relationship with coach (John) Settle and coach (Paul) Chryst and the O-line is just amazing."

Berger makes it five 4-star commits for the Badgers 2020 class.

Current Badger, and 4-star quarterback from Wisconsin's 2019 class, Graham Mertz was quick to celebrate adding another piece to his future arsenal.

Here's a look at what Berger will bring to Camp Randall:

