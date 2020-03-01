Badgers make it six in a row, defeat Minnesota 71-69

Wisconsin began the best month of college basketball with a win, defeating Minnesota 71-69.

Riding a five-game win streak, the Badgers earned their sixth straight victory thanks to clutch plays on both end of the floor late in the game.

Brevin Priztl knocked down a three from the corner for give Wisconsin a 67-66 lead with 56.2 seconds to play.

Mad scramble for the ball leads to a Brevin Pritzl three from the corner to give the Badgers the lead.. someone check if there's still a roof on the Kohl Center after this make. pic.twitter.com/NtprQkDQYs — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 2, 2020

After Daniel Oturu responded with a jumper for a one-point lead, D'Mitrik Trice found Aleem Ford wide open underneath the basket thanks to a well executed play out of a timeout for a 69-68 advantage.

As Oturu had 26 points on the night, Minnesota went back to the big man on the other end to retake the lead, but Nate Reuvers stood his ground for a key defensive stop.

Brevin Pritzl knocked down two free throws to get Wisconsin to 71 points, and Oturu could not get a shot off before time expired, as the Badgers finally exhaled a sigh of relief for their 12th Big Ten win of the season.

Wisconsin was led in scoring by Brad Davison who had 20 points, 13 of them coming in the first half.

Brad Davison beats the buzzer for the #Badgers to take a three-point lead into halftime. The Minnesota native his three of his last four shots to lead all scorers with 13 points at the break. pic.twitter.com/AZwf6aEq8P — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 2, 2020

Pritzl finished with 15 points, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter totaled 10 points each.

The 71-69 final over Minnesota was Wisconsin's first win over their current hot streak where the Badgers did not make 11 or more threes.

Tonight was also Wisconsin's poorest shooting night of their current run, making just 33% of their attempts from deep. In their previous five wins, the Badgers shot 38% or better from three.

Still, Wisconsin welcomed March in fitting fashion. With madness and just simply finding a way to win.

Next up, Wisconsin hosts Northwestern for their final home game of the season, for an 8 PM tip inside the Kohl Center.

