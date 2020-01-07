Badgers ready to continue tough Big Ten test

Wisconsin Men's basketball has done what every team needs to after pulling off an upset like they did over #5 Ohio State on Friday, look ahead.

Because out of their seven remaining games in January, four are on the road.

During that stretch, two away games are at #20 Penn State and #8 Michigan State while hosting the 12th ranked Terps sandwiched in between.

While a match up with Illinois on Wednesday may seem like an easy win as the Badgers have won 15-straight vs the Fighting Illini, they know they have more room to improve.

Redshirt junior center Micah Potter shared that mindset, "We're still not where we need to be. And I mean that's a good thing I guess. To put up the kind of performances that we have in the past couple games like we have, at Tennessee, at Ohio State, against Milwaukee. Having that kind of performance right now is great but we're still not where we need to be. We want to play our best basketball in March and we still got a long way to go."

D'Mitrik Trice added, "We're just getting our mojo back, guys feeling a little more comfortable in what they know that they can do and the coaches are putting more trust in us guards and the bigs and just overall confidence is at an all time high right now."