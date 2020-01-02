Badgers seniors reflect on final game and Rose Bowl loss

The Badgers fell to the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl by just one point. The final score was 28-27.

NBC15's George Balekji caught up with the two seniors after the devastating loss.

"I often found myself kind of looking around and just enjoying the moment and everything that comes with being at the Rose Bowl." said Linebacker Zack Baun.

As one of the captains for the Badgers this season, Baun also shared advice for his team moving forward.

" Just make sure to give more high fives or just give people more love and just do that and really embraces team and yeah."

Another senior and captain, Chris Orr, also reflected on the Rose Bowl loss.

"This is this is a terrible feeling this is the worst feeling in football is to lose a game and to know that it's your last time you know hurts even more." said Orr. "You hurt more for everybody else around you more so than even yourself yeah probably just say hurt"

Baun played his way up NFL draft boards while Orr put himself in a go for the NFL draft. These two defensive leaders led the Badgers in sacks this season.