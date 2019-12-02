Badgers show off Paul Bunyan's Axe back "home" at Camp Randall

"Honey, she's home."

The Wisconsin Badgers are celebrating bringing Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Madison, where it has spent 14 of the past 15 years. The 7-foot Axe is now back in its case at Camp Randall Stadium.

The team showed off the Axe in its home for the next year (and hopefully many years to come) in a tweet that simply read, "Honey, she's home."

The Badgers won the Axe back Saturday in its 38-17 upset win on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, which chopped down the Golden Gophers' hopes of winning the Big Ten West and sends Wisconsin to Indianapolis to take on Ohio State for the Big Ten crown.