Badgers take home Big Ten title

Badgers men's basketball fans have something to celebrate.

Indiana guard Devonte Green (11) shoots around Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The team won eight-straight to close the regular season. Saturday they beat Indiana in Bloomington. This is the team’s first Big Ten regular season championship in five years.

Just a few hours after their win, the trophy made its first appearance in Madison. Micah Potter showed it off to the fans who welcomed the team upon their arrival at the Kohl Center.

For a team that's been through it all this year, they never had a doubt they would be holding that trophy.

