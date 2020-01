The Badgers turned an interception into points, and is leading Oregon 10-7 in the first quarter of the Rose Bowl.

When Oregon and Wisconsin met in the Rose Bowl eight years ago, the Ducks' inventive offense contrasted sharply with the Badgers' old-school style. The Ducks have changed their philosophies since, and the Badgers have stuck with what got them back to a rematch in the Granddaddy of Them All.