Badgers host the Crimson Tide in 2024

A home-and-home series between Wisconsin and Alabama is finally happening in 2024.

On Sept. 14, 2024, the schools will play at Camp Randall Stadium. In the following year, on Sept. 13, they will stage the rematch at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has won 17 national championships.

Wisconsin has the fifth-longest bowl streak in the nation. Wisconsin and Alabama are among seven schools across the country to win at least 100 games in the past 10 seasons.

Barry Alvarez, UW-Madison's Director of Athletics, has been wanting to upgrade the schedule and more intersectional match-ups.

"Players come here to play in big games against the best teams — it's a way to measure themselves," Alvarez said. "A match-up like this excites your team. It picks up the tempo during your offseason. Just like when we opened the season with LSU and Alabama a few years ago."