Badgers v. Notre Dame football now night game at Lambeau Field

Updated: Fri 8:38 PM, Jan 31, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Wisconsin Badgers v. Notre Dame football game is now a night game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2020.

