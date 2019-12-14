‘Bags of Hope’ provides groceries for families over the holidays

For many students who depend on school to get a lot of their food, the holidays can be tough on families in need.

To help fill that gap, the School District of Janesville puts on the ‘Bags of Hope’ food drive. For the past 11 years, the district has delivered groceries to hundreds of families living in the Janesville community.

On Saturday morning countless volunteers from students to district employees met at the Dollar General Distribution Center to package and deliver the food.

“I think seeing them delivering to the families and seeing them happy and smile and being so grateful for the food they are receiving from all of us here packaging it for them is really very rewarding,” said one student volunteer, Aliana Gallentine.

Organizers say it takes a lot of helping hands to make everything happen. The district partners with local grocery stores and more to make sure there is enough food to go around.

The food drive was originally put on by the United Auto Workers Local 95 until the General Motors Plant in Janesville closed its doors in 2008. Last year’s efforts raised more than $40,000 dollars and fed 350 families and 50 seniors.

