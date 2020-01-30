Bald eagle recovering after flying into semi's windshield on I-80

The Iowa State Patrol said a bald eagle is recovering after it flew into a semi's windshield on Wednesday in eastern Iowa.

According to the state patrol's Facebook page, it happened on I-80 as the truck took Exit 225 for the Amana Colonies.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also responded to help transport the eagle.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The eagle is in the care of the Raptor Advocacy, Rehabilitation and Education Group which is based in Iowa City.