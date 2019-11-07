Baldwin cosponsors bill to award WWII Army Ranger Veterans with Congressional Gold Medals

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced her support for bipartisan legislation to to award the U.S. Army Ranger Veterans of World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal.

“The brave veterans who served as Army Rangers during World War II have earned this long-overdue recognition,” said Baldwin. “I’m proud to join this bipartisan effort so we can honor their service and sacrifice to the freedoms we all cherish.”

There are roughly 40 living WWII Army Ranger Veterans, including 94-year-old Ranger Rene G. Kepperling from Fond du Lac. Kepperling was among the American soldiers who charged across the beaches of Normandy, France, during the D-Day landing 75 years ago.

The bipartisan legislation is supported by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Descendants of World War II Rangers