Baldwin proposes new federal employment program

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is pushing for a new employment program to help workers and businesses recover from COVID-19.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Baldwin proposed a national subsidized employment program to provide unemployed and underemployed workers wage-paying jobs to help them get through the public health and economic crisis.

Through the program, federal funding would be provided to states in order to offset employers' cost for wage and any needed on-the-job training and provide other supportive services.

Sen. Baldwin said the program would enable states and local organizations to scale up or establish subsidized employment programs that meet the needs of their communities, including by directly employing subsidized workers in public service and infrastructure jobs.

“Congress has taken important steps to stabilize the economy in the near term, but we believe bold initiatives are needed to help workers and businesses recover from the longer-term economic devastation caused by the pandemic," Baldwin wrote in the letter. "Subsidized employment should be a central part of our efforts to help Americans transition back to work.”

Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Cory Booker (D-NJ) also signed the letter.

“This national subsidized employment proposal is informed by the successful programs that states were able to get up and running quickly during the Great Recession to place individuals in a wage-paying job," the letter continues. "We urge you to consider this proposal and look forward to working with you.”

