Ballweg sells Sauk City Chevrolet-Buick franchise to Kayser

Ballweg's Chevrolet-Buick franchise in Sauk City is now operating under a new name.

Ballweg sold its Chevrolet and Buick franchise assets to Kayser Automotive Group, the two companies announced.

The Ballweg facility, located at 783 Phillips Blvd., opened for business as Kayser Chevrolet-Buick on Oct. 16. The company said customers and employees should see no interruption as a result of the transaction.

The facility is owned by the Baxter family and operated by General Manager Greg Mauch.

"The Baxter family was selected to succeed my family as owner of these legendary brands because they recognize and value no only the strength of the brands, but also the talent and future potential of our employees," said CEO of Ballweg Management Services, Inc. Jason Brickl. "Kayser Automotive also has along-standing record of giving back to the Sauk Prairie community, ensuring that these Chevrolet and Buick franchises are in good hands. We wish continued success to the entire team and we are especially grateful for our devoted employees and loyal customers."

Sean Baxter, president of Kayser Automotive Group, said the acquisition is a strategic opportunity that allows the company to strengthen its relationship with the Sauk Prairie community.

"[The community] has been supporting our company for more than 25 years," Baxter said. "We are very excited to welcome two great American brands; Chevrolet and Buick to our portfolio. Our interest in this opportunity was heightened in no small part by the outstanding team of people at Ballweg, and we are looking forward to welcoming them into our Kayser family."