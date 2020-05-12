Bank of Sun Prairie secures naming rights for new Ashley Field stadium

The Bank of Sun Prairie now has 20-year naming rights to the new stadium currently under construction at Ashley Field.

The Sun Prairie Area School District School Board members unanimously approved the naming rights proposal from the bank on Monday.

The Bank of Sun Prairie donated $250,000 to the project. District officials said the donation is not tied to any specific expenditure for the construction, instead it will serve to enhance the experience at the multi-purpose activities couples, such as a video scoreboard.

The naming rights sponsorship proposal lays out how the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium name and logo will be displayed and other opportunities, such as the company delivering free financial education across the district.

The stadium's name will be "Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field."