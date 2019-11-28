Baraboo family celebrates decades-long Thanksgiving tradition

A Thanksgiving dinner in Baraboo that started as a family gathering is now a community meal where everyone is welcome.

"It started out as just the immediate family," said Melissa Wilke, whose family organizes the meal.

More than 30 years ago, Wilke's grandparents started hosting Thanksgiving dinner for their growing family in Baraboo.

"A few years later, they decided to invite the community, and it's been that way since then," Wilke said.

Now, everyone is welcome: friends, family and anyone who needs a good meal and some company. Wilke's family also invites local first responders who aren't able to spend time with their families.

"Eventually, we kind of adopt them into our family," Wilke said.

Netra Crump is a longtime attendee of the community dinner. She started coming about six years ago.

"Some of the kids call me Mama Netra or Aunt Netra, so I just, I feel like this is my family," Crump said.

Crump got to know Wilke's family when their kids went to school together, and soon, she learned about the annual community meal.

"I think it's amazing, especially that they open the door to people that aren't family, strangers," Crump said.

That open-door policy is why Wilke loves seeing the meal come together every year.

"If we can help the homeless as well as the people that need it at this time of year, that's the best thing that we can do," she said.

For Crump, the annual dinner is good for the entire Baraboo community.

"It brings us all together closer, it makes us one great big, happy family," Crump said.

Wilke is getting ready to take over planning the event from her parents and aunts and uncles. She said she hopes the tradition continues for generations, and she plans to pass it down to her own kids.