Baraboo family seeks kidney swap, using car decals to spread message

In January 2016, Donna Scherbert-Larsen discovered she was in kidney failure.

“So it’s been a long haul, I know other people have been doing this longer than I have and I’ve been at this for three years,” she said.

A few weeks ago, on her birthday, her family surprised her with car window decals spreading their message.

The stickers are different for each person in her family reading “Hero needed! Seeking Blood Type O or B Kidney.”

Cassondra Helt, Donna’s oldest granddaughter says her family wanted to take action.

“That’s what brought our window stickers,” said Helt. “Because we’ve been waiting for a while so we thought maybe we would just give it a shot and see if there’s anybody else out there.”

Helt is taking it a step further. While she and her Type B kidney aren’t a match for her grandma, she’s willing to do a kidney swap to get Donna a Type A.

“My granddaughter is donating one of her kidneys in trade of someone donating one for me,” said Scherbert-Larsen.

A Facebook user shared the post to a popular public page and hundreds of social media shares followed.

Helt said she’s already received several emails from people who saw the post.

“At least ten to 15 of people saying they’re O or B and that they would be willing to get tested,” said Helt. “It’s amazing how much support we’ve gotten from the community in such little time.”

Scherbert Larsen has a renewed hope seeing the messages of support.

“I just want to live my life to the fullest and not have to depend on something else to keep me going,” said Scherbert-Larsen.

She says her strongest support comes from her family.

“They’re good, they’re just good people,” Scherbert-Larsen said. “I don’t know what I’d do without them.”

If you’re interested in helping out the family, email kidneyfordonna@gmail.com.

To find out more information about becoming a living donor, head to this UW Health link. and reference Donna Scherbert-Larsen in the comment section.

