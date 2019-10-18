Baraboo man arrested for 4th OWI

A Baraboo man was arrested for his 4th OWI in Sauk County on Friday night.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for a speed violation in the city of Baraboo on Highway 136 at Sauk Avenue at 7:12 p.m., according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper noticed a strong odor of intoxicants, according to State Patrol.

The trooper than admisintered tests and then arrested the driver for his 4th OWI offense.

Dustin A Mann, 33 of Baraboo, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to State Patrol.