Baraboo man dies after hitting his head on beam while driving tractor

A Sauk County man is dead after he accidentally hit his head on a beam, causing it to land on him and the tractor he was operating Thursday morning.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the 59-year-old Baraboo man was operating the tractor on his property when the incident occurred.

The Sauk County Coroner’s Office later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The name of the tractor operator is being withheld at this time.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo Ambulance Service and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

