Baraboo man who died after striking a beam identified

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who died after a beam fell onto him and his tractor late last week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, David Gillette was operating his tractor Thursday when his head struck the decorative, overhead beam. The beam fell onto him and the tractor.

The 59-year-old Baraboo man was pronounced dead on the scene, investigators said.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo Ambulance Service and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

