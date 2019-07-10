Baraboo officer cleans garage for vandalism victim

The Baraboo Police Department said one of its officers went above and beyond by helping the victim of vandalism clean off his garage on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said officers received several complaints of vandalism that happened overnight. One of the victims was an elderly male.

The responding officer went to a local hardware store, purchased the cleaning products with his own money, and cleaned up the vandalism for the man. The officer gave the leftover products to a second victim of vandalism on the back of his garage.

In a Facebook post, the department said: "This is one example of how our officers go above and beyond everyday for our community and we wanted to share this example with you."

Police are asking for help to find the vandals. They said if you have any information or surveillance footage from your home camera systems, please contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720.