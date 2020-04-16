Baraboo printer LCS temp. lays off almost 400 workers amid pandemic

A printing factory in Baraboo is temporarily laying off almost 400 of its employees as sales take a dive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The printer, Chicago-based LCS Communications, informedthe Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday that it plans to temporarily lay off about 393 employees, including 362 hourly positions and 31 salary positions, to take affect on April 20, 2020.

The layoff will last at least until June 30, 2020, "but may extend beyond that date," the company says.

This comes just days after the multinational printer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and about a year after calling off a $1.4 billion merger with a rival printing company, according to a letter sent to investors.

Rebecca Robertson, Vice President for Human Resources at LCS Communications, wrote in a letter to Wisconsin DWD that a significant drop in purchase orders and canceled events due to the stay-at-home order have led to a steep decline in profits. Robertson adds that the factory has also failed to obtain enough supplies from other countries battling the coronavirus.

The printing facility is located at 1300 Sauk Avenue in Baraboo.