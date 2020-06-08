Baraboo will still hold its fireworks show

The coronavirus outbreak may have put a hold on many summertime activities this year, but it’s not going to stop Baraboo from celebrating the nation’s birthday.

On Monday, the city announced it will go ahead with its Festival Foods Fireworks Show, however organizers are making some major adjustments in light of the pandemic:



The ground show is canceled; the only performances will be overhead; People will not be allowed to watch at the Sauk Co. Fairgrounds.

The fireworks will still be launched from the same spot, behind the Meat Market, east of Lincoln Avenue, and are set to start at 9:45 p.m. Because organizers know people will be setting up all around town to view the show, they will launch a medium height firework every 15 minutes starting at 8 p.m., so people will know if they are in a good spot.

The City offers several tips for a safe and fun 4th of July:



Practice social distancing

Park in legal parking stalls

Do not encroach on driveway entrances

Any firework that “goes up and blows up” is illegal for personal use in the State of Wisconsin

For those who can’t make it to see the fireworks, they will air live on Baraboo Cable channel 10 and 982, over the air on channel 43. They will also be livestreamed on 99.7 MAX FM’s Facebook page.

