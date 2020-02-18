Barry Alvarez to receive Lifetime award from WI Athletic Hall of Fame

Former University of Wisconsin football head coach Barry Alvarez, who led the successful turnaround of the Badgers program during his 16 seasons at the helm, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled to be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame,” Alvarez said in a statement released by the Hall of Fame. “The years I have spent in the state of Wisconsin have been very special to me and my family.”

Alvarez was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2009. His name also adorns the College Football Hall of Fame, the University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame, the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, and the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.

After taking over a UW team that averaged nine losses per year in the previous four seasons and struggled to fill half of Camp Randall Stadium with fans, Alvarez went on to become the winningest coach in school history. He also brought home three Big Ten crowns and Rose Bowl championships, the Hall of Fame noted.

For the past 17 years, he’s served as the school’s Athletic Director and was awarded the Under Armour honor for Athletic Director of the Year for the 2017-18 school year. Since taking the position, the Badgers have won 64 conference championships and 15 national titles. Not forgetting about the student part of student-athlete, the players have recorded a 3.0 cumulative GPA since 2009-10.

Green Bay Packers’ legends Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the same time as Alvarez receives his lifetime award, on June 15.

