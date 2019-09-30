Barry Alvarez won't schedule teams from Calif. because of new law

University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez says he wouldn’t schedule the Badgers to play against teams from California after a controversial law was signed into effect.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the new law allows college athletes to make money from endorsements, as well as their image, name, and likeness.

“I wouldn’t schedule anyone from California right now,” Alvarez told 620 WMTJ radio out of Milwaukee. “If they have different rules than we do, then all the sudden they aren’t amateurs,”

The governor says the first-in-the-nation law will cause dozens of other states to introduce similar legislation and it will change college sports for the better by putting athletes on par with the interests of institutions.

The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

