Bascom Hill getting an underground update

Bascom Hill is marked with fences and detours as students head back to class.

According to UW-Madison officials, crews are replacing underground utilities. They said some of the utilities date back to the 1890s.

“We’re going to unzip Bascom Hill, replace all the utilities and put it back together,” says Jeffrey A. Pollei, Director of Utilities and Energy Management in UW–Madison Facilities Planning & Management.

The project will be done in three phases. It is scheduled to be completed in Dec. 2020.

The project will include replacing, relocating, and constructing new thermal,electrical, and municipal utilities.

The work is over two parts of Bascom Hill. It's located between North Charter Street and Music Hall along Lathrop Drive. It also spans between Bascom Hall and North Park Street and goes North to Observatory Drive.