Bascom Hill to be covered with pink flamingos for annual "Fill the Hill"

On Friday, Bascom Hill is being transformed into a place where pink plastic birds will reside for the day.

"Fill the Hill" is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

For each donation, a flamingo will be put on Bascom Hill. According to the Alumni Association, the donations go towards "maintaining the UW’s excellence in education."

The pink plastic lawn ornaments were first placed on Bascom Hill in 1979, when the Pail and Shovel political organization planted 1,008 birds.

The 2019 goal for "Fill the Hill" is 1,008 birds. The fundraiser started at 6 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.