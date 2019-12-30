Madison Fire Dept.: Basement fire caught early thanks to smoke detector

A fire in a basement was caught early thanks to the family’s smoke detector, said Madison fire officials.

Madison Fire Dept. spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said people living in a home on the 3300 block of Old Gate Road were alerted by the smoke detector Sunday night and found their dehumidifier on fire. One person grabbed an extinguisher to put out the fire and it didn’t spread beyond the appliance, says Schuster.

The dehumidifier was removed from the home and firefighters determined there were no remaining hazards, says Schuster. She said the smoke dissipated quickly and the people were able to stay in their home.