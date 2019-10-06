Basement fire forces evacuations, $4k in damage

A basement fire forced evacuations on the north side of Madison Sunday morning.

Residents in an apartment complex at 3729 E. Karstens Dr. reported smelling and seeing smoke from the basement at 9:08 a.m., according to the Madison Fire Department.

The department then began evacuations, although some residents did not want to leave, according to the department. Firefighters then put out the fire that had stemmed from the corner of the basement of the residence.

The damage to the residence is estimated at $4,000, according to the Madison Fire Department. There were no injuries and residents were able to return to the complex.