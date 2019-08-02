"Battle of the Badges" charity soccer match on Saturday

The Madison Police Department will go head-to-head with Madison Fire Department in charity soccer match called the "Battle of the Badges".

All the proceeds will go to Madison School and Community Recreation, an organization dedicated to providing programs and recreation to students with in the Madison Metro School District.

"They work with local youth in after school programming for camps, for arts and crafts, it’s a really great program," said Ercan Dzelil, a Madison police officer.

The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Breese Stevens field. For $29, your ticket gets you into the charity game at the Forward Madison FC game right after at 7 p.m. You also get a meal and a scarf at the game.

Follow this link to buy tickets: https://bit.ly/2YE9H9w

Ticket sales for the charity/professional game combo end Friday night at midnight!