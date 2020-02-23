Battleground survey poll shows Sanders leading in Wisconsin Democratic Primary

A new survey shows that Senator Bernie Sanders has a sizable lead ahead of the Wisconsin primary.

The findings come from the first UW-Madison Elections Research Center Battleground Survey of 2020. The Wisconsin Poll is conducted in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal.

Surveys were conducted in three major battleground states. Sanders also had a sizeable lead in Michigan, but the survey found a closer contest among Democrats in Pennsylvania.

The survey polled registered voters who plan to vote in the democratic primary.

In Wisconsin, Sanders leads with 30%, followed by Biden (13%), Bloomberg (13%), Buttigieg (12%), Warren (12%) and Klobuchar (9%). Not sure/other is 11%.

Primaries take place in Wisconsin on April 7.

More results and information about the poll are available online.