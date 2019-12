Before the Brodhead and Evansville ladies' prep basketball game, Evansville senior Katelyn Becker held a Be The Match registry in honor of her mother Friday night.

Becker's mother is battling Leukemia. The registry matches people who need stem cell and bone marrow transplants with people who are able to give, in order to help save their lives.

NBC15's own George Balekji signed up Friday night, along with 28 other people in the last 48 hours.