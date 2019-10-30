Be Vigilant on Halloween: Authorities warn of influx of meth candy in SW Wisconsin

As children go door-to-door to trick or treat, authorities are asking parents to be extra vigilant went going through the candy stash.

On Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office warned people about a trend that has not been seen before in Southwestern Wisconsin.

Recently, the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force came across meth candy. There has been an influx of methamphetamine in the area over the past couple of years. According to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, there were 16 meth cases tested in Grant County in 2018. Across Wisconsin there were 1,452 cases.

"Please be vigilant this Halloween," said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. "There is not only the concern of the "meth candy," but there are many products from other states, where it's legal that are candy products containing the active ingredient of marijuana, which can be detrimental to the health of a child."

Dreckman said if there is something suspicious among the candy, to contact local law enforcement.