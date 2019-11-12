'Be a kind human being. Always' Wisconsin woman looks for Uber driver after heartwarming conversation

A Wisconsin woman is looking to invite an Uber driver from California to her family's Christmas, after a very unique conversation, and friendly reminder to be kind to everyone you meet.

From a young age, we make connections in life. Whether it's a toy, family member, or in Erin Barsness' case: a complete stranger.

Barsness never expected an Uber driver taking her to the airport in Palm Springs, CA to make such an impact on her.

It was an emotional conversation that ended with a hug and picture.

The driver, John, opened up to Barsness after he told her she reminded him of his daughter who had passed away, one he tried to save. She was just two years older than Barsness, who's 27.

"He said ‘I don't think anyone realizes what it is like to try and breathe life into your daughter’s lifeless body,'” Barsness said.

And ironically, John's soft spoken kindness felt familiar to Barsness too.

Barsness shared this story on Facebook, and it now has 316,000 likes.

Echoing the message that even unexpected connections can be met with kindness.

"I listened, and I had the best conversation I could have ever had with a stranger,” Barsness says. "I felt like he had something to say and he needed someone to listen.”

As she left the car, John patted her forearm and said:

“Please never let the world make you hard. Don’t ever let anyone bring you down. Keep smiling that heart warming smile. Keep being kind to strangers... because you’ve shown me the kindness a stranger can give and I wish I could express how much it has meant to me in just 25 minutes.”

A police officer who reached out to Barsness ran John's license plate - but no luck yet.

If you want to help, you can reach out to Barsness at Mama Bear Bliss on Facebook or Instagram.



