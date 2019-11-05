Be ready for a snowy morning commute

With more snow expected overnight, drivers across southern Wisconsin can expect to wake up to a slippery morning commute.

Drivers discovered slow going last week when the first snows of the season moved in and Wednesday morning looks like more of the same.

And, even though only a few inches are expected, that’s more than enough to make for some dangerous driving. In fact, statistics from the Milwaukee/Sullivan National Weather Service from 2005-2016 reveal the highest number of crashes during snowy conditions happened during snowfalls with only two inches of snow or less.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation recommends several tips for safe winter driving:

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights.

Pay attention.

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.

Know the current road conditions.

View winter road conditions.

Use brakes carefully.

Watch for slippery bridge decks.

Don't use your cruise control in wintry conditions.

Don't get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.

Do not pump anti-lock brakes.

Look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do.

Remember that trucks are heavier than cars.

Go slow!

MORE: Tips and reminders for the first snowfall of the season

Anyone hitting the highways can get an early glimpse of what’s in store by checking out the 511 website, which shows winter road conditions – as well as incident reports and any roadwork.