Be sure to bundle up for an almost record-low Friday

Our coldest morning of the season, so far, has arrived on Friday. This is the coldest it has been since March 7 (245 days ago). The record low in Madison was seven degrees set back in 1991, and we are forecasting eight degrees for Friday morning. Make sure to BUNDLE up your kids as they head off to the bus in the morning. Sunshine and blue skies will be in the cards Friday along with building clouds by the afternoon.

Southerly flow returns Friday night which will increase our temperatures for the overnight hours. With plenty of football games occurring this weekend, mother nature chose a very inopportune time for some record cold. Temperatures will be very chilly if you are heading to any high school blitz games Friday night. Game time kickoff temps will be in the middle 20s, but you factor in the wind chill, and temperatures will feel like the teens. That's awfully cold to be sitting on the bleachers!

A warming trend is expected for the Badger game Saturday. It also helps that it's a later kickoff, around 3:00 p.m. Temperatures will be close to 40 degrees around kickoff but falling to the 30s by the end of the game. A few flurries or sprinkle is possible, otherwise it should be dry.

If you plan on making the drive to Lambeau Field Sunday, also dress of the elements. Temperatures in Green Bay will struggle to make it to the middle 30s. It's possible you may see a snow flurry or snow shower.

Our next chance of precipitation arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. This would be in the form of snow. Current forecast models indicate up to 1” could be possible Monday morning as an arctic front plunges in.

Following the front, frigid temps arrive for Monday night and Tuesday of next week.