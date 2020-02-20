"Be the Miracle" this Saturday to honor the "Miracle on Ice" anniversary

This Saturday marks 40 years since the "Miracle on Ice."

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 1980, file photo, the U.S. hockey team pounces on goalie Jim Craig after a 4-3 victory against the Soviet Union. (AP Photo/File)

Garrett Suter, Bob Suter's son and head coach of the Madison Capitols and Daine Suter, Bob's wife, talk about the"Be the Miracle" event on Saturday honoring the anniversary .

The Capitols will be wearing replica USA jerseys while Green Bay will don replica Red Russian jerseys from the game. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans also get a Herb Brooks bobblehead giveaway.

For mor information or to buy tickets, click here.