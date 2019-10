It was a "beary" sweet moment.

A trail camera captured the perfect bear hug in Gresham, Wis.

Viewer Joel Pueper stated the two bears were not fighting and they just stood on their hind legs, hugging.

There could be many reasons for the embrace but Pueper suspects they could be hugging it out now that bear season is over or they're practicing their polka moves.

Bear hunting season in Wisconsin ended Oct. 8.